United Nations (CNN) Afghanistan will no longer address the United Nations General Assembly, in the wake of a credentials dispute between the Taliban and the country's current representative to the UN.

Afghanistan's UN representative Ghulam Isaczai -- an appointee of the country's former democratic government, which crumbled under the Taliban's advance last month -- had been expected to address world leaders on Monday.

His staff informed the global body over the weekend that he would no longer be speaking, according to UN Secretary-General spokesman Stéphane Dujarric.

"This does not change the fact that the representative of Afghanistan remains the same," Dujarric said.

A battle over credentials began last week, when the Taliban sent the UN a request to replace Isaczai with their own representative.

