More than 300 people are involved in manhunt for a suspect after a Florida sheriff's deputy was shot during a traffic stop

(CNN) More than 300 people are hunting for a suspect accused of shooting and killing a Florida sheriff's deputy during a traffic stop.

Nassau County Deputy Josh Moyers was shot twice during a traffic stop in Callahan early Friday morning and died from his injuries Sunday, officials said.

"It is with great sadness that I announce Deputy Josh Moyers has passed away this afternoon," Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper posted on Twitter Sunday night. "Please keep Josh's family and fiancé in your thoughts and prayers as we navigate this terrible tragedy."

In a press conference Saturday, Leeper said Moyers' family and fiancé made the decision to donate his organs Friday night.

Police told CNN Friday that the deputy had been conducting a traffic stop around 2 a.m. when he was shot. He was transported to a hospital in life-threatening condition. Nassau County is in northeast Florida and borders Georgia.

