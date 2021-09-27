A Florida woman is missing and a man police were looking for appears to have killed himself

(CNN) A man who police believe entered the apartment of an Orlando woman before she went missing was found dead at an apartment complex in Seminole County on Monday, Orange County Sheriff John Mina said.

Miya Marcano, 19, was last seen at about 5 p.m. on Friday at the Arden Villas Luxury Apartments in Orlando, where she lived and worked, the sheriff said.

After Marcano was reported missing, detectives determined Armando Manuel Caballero, 27, was a person of interest in her disappearance, Mina said.

According to Mina, there was an arrest warrant for Caballero for burglary, as authorities found he had accessed Marcano's apartment without her permission.

HELP FIND MIYA: Miya Marcano is still missing. We suspect foul play. Person of interest Armando Caballero was found dead today. It appears he killed himself.



Caballero was a maintenance worker at Arden Villas, where Miya lives, works & was last seen.



Call 407-836-4357 w/ info. pic.twitter.com/fQb0JxOSUx — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) September 27, 2021

