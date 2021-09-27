Woman charged with starting California's Fawn Fire while trying to boil water

(CNN) A woman who was attempting to hike to Canada is facing charges connected with the Fawn Fire, which authorities say she started while trying to boil drinking water, according to a criminal complaint from the Shasta County District Attorney's Office in California.

Alexandra Souverneva, 30, faces a felony arson charge with an enhancement of committing arson during a state of emergency, District Attorney Stephanie Bridgett said. Souverneva could face up to nine years in state prison, though she could face more charges as the fire is still burning and the investigation is ongoing, authorities said.

The Fawn Fire began September 22 and as of Monday evening, was 60% contained, according to Cal Fire . The fire has burned more than 8,500 acres and prompted Gov. Gavin Newsom to declare a state of emergency in Shasta County. The fire has destroyed homes and forced thousands of evacuations, according to a statement from Newsom's office.

"We are aware that there are possible additional fires here in our county that she may be linked to as well as other charges in other fires, statewide," Bridgett said at a news conference Friday. "My office will not hesitate to prosecute (any) person who either intentionally or recklessly starts a fire."

Souverneva pleaded not guilty, authorities said.

Read More