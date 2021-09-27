A university in Canada is offering a class about Drake and the Weeknd

(CNN) If you're reading this, it's too late. Unless you're an undergraduate student at a university in Canada who is about to get the chance to study Drake.

Ryerson University's The Creative School is now offering a course that will delve into the lives and musical talents of Toronto-born musical artists Drake and the Weeknd, the university announced in a news release.

The course, called "Deconstructing Drake & The Weeknd," will be offered in the Winter semester beginning January 2022, according to Ryerson Professor-In-Residence Dalton Higgins, who will be teaching the class.

"It's time to get our Canadian rap and R&B icons recognized and canonized academically or otherwise," Higgins said. "And it is critical for scholars and historians to examine the Toronto music scene that birthed Drake/Weeknd and helped create the conditions for them to become mega-successful."

The class will be offered as one of the flagship courses for The Creative School's Professional Music BA program, Canada's "first transdisciplinary professional music undergraduate program," according to the university.

