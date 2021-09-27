Police say they shot and killed an armed man near where crowds had gathered for the US Open of Surfing event

(CNN) Police fatally shot an armed man at Huntington City Beach in Southern California Saturday afternoon, the Huntington Beach Police Department (HBPD) said. It happened as crowds were gathered for the U.S. Open of Surfing being held at the Huntington Beach Pier.

Police received a call at approximately 3:15 p.m. about "a suspicious man with a gun," according to a news release from the department.

Officers arrived to find the man in the sand, south of the beach's pier, HBPD said, near where the six-day surfing competition was taking place.

The man was "non-compliant to the multiple commands given and an officer involved shooting occurred," the release said.

"Obviously, heard the shots and everyone dropped to the ground," Brittany Turner, who was dining nearby, told CNN affiliate KCAL/KCBS

