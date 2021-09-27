(CNN) French President Emmanuel Macron was hit by an egg while taking part in a food event in Lyon on Monday.

The egg "bounced off Macron's shoulder and burst on the floor right in front of me," Florence Lago, a journalist for French publication Lyon Mag, told CNN.

Lyon Mag shared a video of the incident at the SIRHA food and hospitality fair on its Twitter account. The clip showed the egg bouncing off Macron's shoulder before the camera panned to officials detaining a man in the crowd.

The motivation behind the incident remains unclear. Lago said she saw a young man throw the egg but she did not hear him shout anything. She said security officers immediately escorted the man from the premises.

An Elysée Palace spokesperson, who was with Macron at the time, told CNN the incident was being overblown.

