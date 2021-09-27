Berliners vote to expropriate big landlords in non-binding referendum

Berlin A majority of voters in Berlin wants city hall to expropriate major landlords such as Vonovia and Deutsche Wohnen to help reduce rents in the German capital, provisional referendum results showed on Monday.

Around 56% cast a ballot in favor of the non-binding initiative, compared to 39% against, Berlin government said following Sunday's vote, which was held alongside elections for the city government and the national parliament.

The results come as Vonovia, the largest German residential rental company, said it had reached the 50% threshold needed to buy smaller rival Deutsche Wohnen, creating a housing behemoth with some 550,000 apartments worth more than €80 billion ($93.7 billion).

Public anger has been growing in Berlin over tenant rights and affordable housing, which were a major issue in the election campaign in the traditionally left-leaning German capital.

The group that initiated the referendum declared victory and called on the city senate to draft a law to expropriate and socialize large housing groups. Campaigners hope the city will take control of some 240,000 apartments.

