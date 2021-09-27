CNN —

Whether you’re in the balmy climes of Florida or crisp fall temps of New England, we all have one thing in common this time of year — Halloween!

And while parents around the world are fielding kiddo costume requests, we in the interior design community are channeling all of the haunted vibes straight into our homes. That’s right, it’s time to turn our normally stately abodes into the spooktacular haunts we know they can be.

Fear not, Halloween decor doesn’t have to be all witches, skeletons and screaming bats (though, we’re not mad at those over-the-top decorations!). If you’re looking for something a bit more sedate this fall, we’ve found all the things that can satisfy your holiday decoration cravings, minus the chintz.

Halloween Gauze Mantel Scarf ($99.50; grandinroad.com)

Set a ghostly tone with this tattered cotton cheesecloth scarf that can be draped on your mantle, buffet, tabletop or even stair railings this Halloween.

Hyde & EEK! Boutique 60” x 84” Lace Halloween Tablecloth ($10; target.com)

Turn your fall dinner party into a spooky affair with this lace tablecloth that evokes a massive cobweb. It can be used solo, or layered over another color to truly show every creepy detail. More to know: It comes in a runner too.

West Elm Spooky Feathers Wreath ($56, originally $70; westelm.com)

Avant garde, creepy and beautiful all at once, this black feather wreath from West Elm is a sleek way to gussy up a doorway in your home this Halloween season.

No Evil Skulls Halloween Decoration, Set of 3 ($18.69; orientaltrading.com)

It’s not really Halloween if you don’t have a few skulls involved, right? Right. We love this silly set of three, mimicking the old “see no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil,” adage, and think they’re perfect for mantels and coffee tables alike.

Jack Skellington Cheese Board and Tools Set ($44.95; shopdisney.com)

Even your cheeseboard can have a bit of spook incorporated this season, thanks to this rubberwood board and tool set featuring the haunted visage of “The Nightmare Before Christmas” star Jack Skellington. Perfect for picnics or a bringing to a friend’s house, the set swivels open to reveal four stainless steel cheese-cutting gizmos.

Hyde & EEK! Boutique Wine Bottle High Gloss Halloween Resin Holder ($15; target.com)

Your bartender for the season? He’s not much of a talker. But he does keep the wine flowing! Trust us, this glossy bottle holder is going to be one of your new favorite decorations.

Gothic Spine Candle, 3-Pack ($29.99; spirithalloween.com)

If you’re looking for a subtle piece with a sky-high creepy factor, look no further than these spine-shaped candles. The set features three black candles that each resemble specific parts of the spine, and look like bones melting when lit. Say it with us: “Ew!”

Pumpkin Punch Bowl and Punch Cups, Set of 6 ($106.95; williams-sonoma.com)

Want to throw the most elegant Halloween soiree ever? This stunning punch bowl will ensure you’re successful. Made from mouth-blown glass, Williams Sonoma’s bowl — which is equally adept at house kid-friendly punches and adults-only cocktails — comes with six gold-rimmed glasses to boot.

Grandin Road Gold 5’ Skeleton ($89.50; grandinroad.com)

Halloween isn’t complete without a skeleton and we love this glam golden option from Grandin Road. Life-sized at 5 feet tall, the skeleton is fully hinged from head to toe, meaning you can position him at the piano, on your front porch’s rocking chair, or pose him enjoying at cocktail at the dining room table.

Hyde & EEK! Boutique Pumpkin Halloween Decorative Sculpture ($5; target.com)

A glam take on the faux pumpkin, this decorative sculpture from Target is a good size (7.25 by 7.25 inches) for the price, which means you can buy a slew of them and create your fancy patch inside. We love the shiny gold finish, but it also comes in a glossy copper hue and a matte black.

Coco Color Changing Mug ($19.99; shopdisney.com)

If you’re a huge fan of Disney and Pixar’s film “Coco,” then you’ll appreciate this Day of the Dead-themed mug, which features skull artwork that changes from colorful to white when heated.

Distressed Doll Succulent Plant Holder ($6.99; halloweencostumes.com)

How do you prove your Halloween prowess knows no bounds? With an utterly eerie succulent planter, that’s how. This one’s dark, creepy eyes will seemingly follow you wherever you go. The best part? The plant is faux and maintenance-free!

Minnie Mouse Pumpkin Halloween Wreath ($49.99; shopdisney.com)

Minnie Mouse is having a bit of a renaissance right now, so it’s no surprise that her silhouette is popping up everywhere these days, including in this festive, pumpkin bedecked wreath. Also featuring a cute web and dangling spider, the piece is an adorable way to greet trick or treaters this year.

Wood Block Halloween Countdown ($24.99; spirithalloween.com)

Kiddos and adults alike await Halloween with much anticipation, which is why this countdown to block is a fun addition to your décor. Keep “The Nightmare Before Christmas”-themed piece up year-round, as you count down the days til Halloween is finally here. Bonus: The block comes with a Christmas sign, which means you can countdown to that other big holiday too.

Elm Street Sign ($12.99; spirithalloween.com)

If you’re an ‘80s baby, then it’s safe to say you’re still terrified of “A Nightmare on Elm Street” villain Freddy Kreuger — and you can channel that terror right into your home now, thanks to this Elm Street sign! Place it on a bookshelf, above a bathroom or really anywhere you want to scare the pants of yourself, your family or your guests.

Diptyque Baies/Berries Candle (starting at $38; nordstrom.com)

Diptyque makes some of the most delicious-smelling candles in the biz, and we’re digging the moody vibes of the Baies/Berries fragrance that smells of roses and blackcurrant leaves. The 10 to 51-ounce sizes come in a matte-black glass vessel that will perfectly accent the rest of your Halloween décor.

Light-Up Halloween Ghosts Tabletop Decoration ($23.29; orientaltrading.com)

Sometimes you just need a few ghosts to get you in the Halloween spirit, and this simple white set will get the job done. Each includes an on/off button and requires three AA batteries to glow up — wherever you place these cuties, they’re going to add spark some seasonal joy.

Undead Crawling Hand ($29.50; grandinroad.com)

Keep everyone on their toes this Halloween with this hilarious, battery-operated crawling hand. The perfect mantle- and bookshelf-filler, the hand also makes for a great — and surprising — table centerpiece!

13” Haunted House Welcome Sign Decoration ($9.99; halloweencostumes.com)

We love the pomp and circumstance of this official sign — let your guests know upfront that they’re about to enter a haunted house!

CR Curious By Cynthia Rowley Haunted House Placemats, Set of 4 ($12.99; marshalls.com)

Set your dinner party tone with these understated jute placemats from Cynthia Rowley — they’re so subtle, in fact, that you just might miss the haunted house design on there! If you want to round out your place setting, add these cute jack o lantern cloth napkins to your cart too.

Williams Sonoma Pumpkin Spice Hand Soap & Lotion 3-Piece Set ($38.85; williams-sonoma.com)

This we know: Williams Sonoma’s soap and lotion sets are the absolute best, whether you have them in your kitchen, your powder room or your master bath! And we’re truly stoked that they come in a Halloween friendly scent, smelling of fresh pumpkin, butter and brown sugar mixed with notes of creamy vanilla, toasted pecans and warm spices housed in a stainless-steel countertop caddy, the set is something you’ll want to be using all year long.

ElegantWreath Orange Weatherproof Berry Wreath (starting at $55; etsy.com)

Let your guests know up front — nay out front — that they’re about to enter a Halloween house with this totally gorgeous fall wreath. Weatherproof and comprised of thousands of faux pip berries, the bright orange wreath is an “Etsy pick,” comes in nine sizes (from 12- to 28-inches wide) and is from ElegantWreath, a retailer with more than 38,000 sales and 6,800 positive reviews.

LeonsParty Bat Stickers (starting at $7.99; etsy.com)

Got a blank wall that needs some filling? Let these 3D bats do the work for you this Halloween season. Whether you’re looking to arch them over a window or flock them over a fireplace, the flying bats take on an artistic look when gathered en masse on your walls. That’s right, we said it — bats are beautiful!

GracieAndMarie Halloween Garland (starting at $13; etsy.com)

Not all Halloween decor needs to be ghostly, which is exactly why we’re so into this felt ball garland. Reusable for years to come, the garland has a modern vibe that will add a festive tone to your mantle, shell or doorway!

Grandin Road Eyeball Orbs, Set of 8 ($34.50; grandinroad.com)

Got a bowl that needs filler? Look no further than this set of eight eyeball orbs from Grandin Road. Partly sophisticated, partly freaking ghoulish, the glossy eyeballs — FYI: each ball has two eyes, one on the front and one on the back — are super artistic and will look totally gorgeous as a table centerpiece or a vase filler.

West Elm Skull Candy Bowl ($50; westelm.com)

We just found your candy bowl for trick-or-treaters, and um, yes, you’re going to be using it year-round. Made in Mexico from black-hued terracotta, the 11-inch bowl is accented with mini skulls that will add just the right amount of spook to your Halloween.