North Korea launches projectile presumed to be short-range missile, South Korea says

Seoul, South Korea (CNN) North Korea has fired a projectile presumed to be a short-range missile into waters off the east coast of the Korean Peninsula, according to statements from South Korean officials.

The presumed missile was fired around 6:40 a.m. local time Tuesday, the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement, adding the South Korean military is "maintaining a readiness posture" for potential "additional launches."

South Korean intelligence authorities and the United States are analyzing the situation, the statement said.

The US military's Indo-Pacific Command in Hawaii said it was consulting with allies and partners about the presumed North Korean test.

"While we have assessed that this event does not pose an immediate threat to US personnel or territory, or to our allies, the missile launch highlights the destabilizing impact of (North Korea's) illicit weapons program," the US military said.

