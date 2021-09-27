North Korea launches unidentified projectile: South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff

Seoul, South Korea (CNN) North Korea has fired an unidentified projectile into waters off the east coast of the Korean Peninsula, according to a statement from South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff.

The news came just before North Korean representative Kim Song addressed the United Nations General Assembly in New York, where he lamented the divide between North and South Korea, and criticized the US presence in the region.

"Inter-Korean relations have never come out of the shadow of US interference and obstruction," he said, citing Washington's close relationship with Seoul.

Both North and South Korea tested ballistic missiles earlier this month, ratcheting up tensions exponentially in what was already one of the most volatile regions on the planet.

Top North Korean official Kim Yo Jong -- sister of leader Kim Jong Un -- said last week that North Korea wanted to repair inter-Korean relations and floated the possibility of reinstalling the joint liaison office, which North Korea destroyed in last June.

