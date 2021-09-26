Fall has arrived, just not for everyone

(CNN) It's the first official weekend of autumn, but the traditional fall feeling of cool, crisp mornings with beautiful foliage on the trees might not happen for everyone yet.

Many states in the Northeast and Southeast are getting a much needed reprieve from the summer heat, with the vast majority of locations within just a few degrees of seasonal norms.

But as you travel west, especially in and around the Rocky Mountains, the temperatures begin to resemble summer more than autumn. Denver, Salt Lake City, and Cheyenne, Wyoming, are forecast to see high temperatures around 20-25 degrees above average on Sunday.

By Monday that heat spreads farther east into the Midwest, including cities like Chicago, St. Louis, Milwaukee, and Indianapolis which will all be around 15 degrees above normal.

The East and West will be doing a flip flop this week though. From Seattle down through San Francisco, high temperatures will be around 10 degrees below average on Tuesday. For Denver, an even bigger difference will occur on Tuesday, going from highs in the upper 80s down to a high temperature in the upper 60s just 48 hours later.

