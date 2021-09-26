Fire officials are investigating a 'suspicious' blaze at the historic Susan B. Anthony House

(CNN) A fire damaged the Susan B. Anthony Museum and House in New York on Sunday, before firefighters put out the blaze and rescued artifacts inside.

The Rochester Fire Department (RFD) responded around 1:00 a.m. to an automatic fire alarm at the residence that once belonged to Anthony, a leader of the women's suffrage movement. The fire burned through the home's back porch.

The Rochester Fire Investigation Unit listed the cause of the fire as suspicious, but the final cause remains undetermined and is still under investigation, RFD spokesperson Lt Jeffrey Simpson told CNN.

Cameras on the property showed a person standing in the back yard and on the back porch right before the fire started, Susan B. Anthony Museum and House president Deborah Hughes told CNN.

"We don't know why someone would do this, it may have been a random or intentional act, or it may have been someone responding to the museum being a supporter of women's rights since we are in a contentious era. It's hard to know for sure," Hughes said.

Damage to the porch.

