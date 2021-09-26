Start your week smart: Coronavirus ... UK ... Afghanistan ... Britney Spears ... Execution
Updated 9:20 AM ET, Sun September 26, 2021
By Faith Karimi
An ambulance is parked at the scene of an Amtrak train derailment in north-central Montana. Dozens of people were injured. (Kimberly Fossen via AP)
Tuesday
Rick Rhoades, 57, is scheduled to be executed at 7 p.m. on Tuesday for stabbing two brothers to death. The attack happened three decades ago while the brothers slept. Rhoades had just been paroled for a previous crime.
Wednesday
Britney Spears will have another conservatorship hearing Wednesday. Her fight to end her court-ordered conservatorship