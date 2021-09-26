Boy from Afghanistan is finally home with his new family in Florida

(CNN) Noman is like any other 10-year-old boy. He loves pizza, chicken nuggets and ice cream -- chocolate is his favorite flavor. He likes playing on his tablet, learning to play football at school in Florida, and going to the park with his dad.

But just a few weeks ago, Noman was far away from this life of love and security. He was in Afghanistan, waiting to be welcomed home by his new family in Florida, when Kabul fell to the Taliban and the US evacuated more than 122,000 people from Hamid Karzai International Airport in its withdrawal.

Bahaudin Mujtaba says the journey to bring Noman home started five years ago. He and his wife, Lisa Marie, looked into adoption once they realized they could not have children biologically. The path to adopt from Afghanistan was filled with bureaucracy and paperwork, but the Mujtabas did not give up. They worked with two adoption agencies, and Bahaudin made several trips to Afghanistan to visit Noman. Just when it looked like everything was ready for Noman to come to the US the Taliban took over Kabul.

Noman Mujtaba with his mother Lisa Marie Mujtaba

"We were just waiting for the US Embassy to call us for the final interview to issue a visa for my son to be able to travel to the US. So while we're waiting, as you can see that the Taliban obviously took over the government so the chaos started happening," Bahaudin said.

But another US citizen was trying to get back to the US with a little boy he had adopted and agreed to bring Noman back with them.

