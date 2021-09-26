(CNN) Police have arrested eight people on misdemeanor charges in connection with the death of a Virginia Commonwealth University student earlier this year.

Three other people are expected to turn themselves in on charges related to the death of Adam Oakes, according to a news release from the Richmond Police Department. The 19-year-old was found dead at an off-campus residence February 27 after going to a party to begin his initiation into the Delta Chi fraternity, his parents said

In May, the Richmond Medical Examiner's Office ruled Oakes' cause of death as ethanol toxicity, or alcohol poisoning, according to the police department.

Seven of the eight people -- all ages 19 to 22 -- were taken into custody Friday by the Virginia Commonwealth University Police, RPD said in the news release Friday. All eight were charged with misdemeanor unlawful hazing, and three were also charged with misdemeanor buying or giving alcohol to a minor, Richmond police said.

Seven taken into custody by VCU Police are being held without bond at the Richmond Justice Center and are scheduled to appear in court Monday morning, according to online records from the Richmond City Sheriff's Office.

