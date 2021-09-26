Five Palestinians killed, two arrested by Israeli forces in West Bank

(CNN) Five Palestinians have been killed and two arrested Saturday night as part of a days-long operation targeting Hamas in the West Bank, the Israel Defense Forces said.

Overnight Saturday, security forces including members of the IDF, Shin Bet, the Israel Security Agency and the Yamam counterterrorism unit, attempted to apprehend "several Hamas terrorists in order to stop a cell that was planning on executing a terrorist attack," according to IDF spokesperson Lt Col Amnon Shefler.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health confirmed the deaths, adding that one of those killed was 16 years old.

An IDF officer and a soldier were also seriously injured during the raid in the village of Burqin, west of Jenin, to arrest "terrorists belonging to Hamas' military infrastructure," Shefler said.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, en route to New York to address the United Nations General Assembly, said security forces took action overnight "against Hamas terrorists who were about to carry out terrorist attacks in real-time," in a statement released on Sunday.

Read More