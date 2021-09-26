Make-ahead school lunches that are so much better than basic PB&J

(CNN) By the time your kids get to middle and high school, their tastes are changing, they are feeling very independent, and they have a lot of opinions.

That goes double for their taste in lunch.

The days of a peanut butter and jelly sandwich on squishy white bread and a bag of baby carrots are long gone (unless that's what they are craving). Instead, variety is the name of the game, with mix-and-match options keeping things fresh on the lunch front.

If packing an insulated container is no problem, then last night's dinner can always be the next day's lunch. Baked pastas and casseroles, soups and stews, frittatas and more can easily be repackaged for those who love leftovers.

But if make-ahead, no-cook, room-temperature foods are the kind of easy that appeals to you and your food-loving kids, read on. The following recommendations for building school lunches are all simple enough for your kids to make on their own -- and so good that you might want to steal some ideas for yourself.