US regains Ryder Cup with dominant performance over Europe

In pictures: The 2021 Ryder Cup
In pictures: The 2021 Ryder Cup
A fan watches on the eighth hole during a fourball match.
In pictures: The 2021 Ryder Cup
A line of people follow the foursome of Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay against Europe's Lee Westwood and Matt Fitzpatrick on the 10th hole.
In pictures: The 2021 Ryder Cup
A view of the shoes worn by US pair Dustin Johnson and Collin Morikawa during Saturday morning's Foursome matches.
In pictures: The 2021 Ryder Cup
Rahm plays his shot from the fourth tee.
In pictures: The 2021 Ryder Cup
Jordan Spieth of Team US plays his shot from the bunker on the 17th hole.
In pictures: The 2021 Ryder Cup
Fans of Team US walk across the course.
In pictures: The 2021 Ryder Cup
In pictures: The 2021 Ryder Cup
Bryson DeChambeau plays his shot on the first hole during Friday afternoon Fourball matches.
In pictures: The 2021 Ryder Cup
Harris English (left) and Tony Finau celebrate on the 15th green after winning their Fourball match.
In pictures: The 2021 Ryder Cup
Jon Rahm plays his shot on the 15th hole during his Fourball match.
In pictures: The 2021 Ryder Cup
Basketball legend Michael Jordan watches by the 11th green during the Fourballs on day one of the Ryder Cup.
In pictures: The 2021 Ryder Cup
Team US player Daniel Berger plays his shot from the first tee during day one of the 43rd Ryder Cup.
In pictures: The 2021 Ryder Cup
Team Europe's Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia celebrate on the 17th green after winning their match during the Foursomes on Friday.
In pictures: The 2021 Ryder Cup
Fans cheer during Friday morning Foursome matches of the 43rd Ryder Cup.