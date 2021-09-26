US regains Ryder Cup with dominant performance over Europe

Photos: In pictures: The 2021 Ryder Cup Team Europe's Jon Rahm (left) and Sergio Garcia line up a putt on the 15th green during Saturday morning Foursome matches on September 25. Garcia made Ryder Cup history by becoming the player with the most matches won in the tournament's history, after their victory over Brooks Koepka and Daniel Berger of Team US. Hide Caption 1 of 26

Photos: In pictures: The 2021 Ryder Cup A fan watches on the eighth hole during a fourball match.

Photos: In pictures: The 2021 Ryder Cup A line of people follow the foursome of Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay against Europe's Lee Westwood and Matt Fitzpatrick on the 10th hole.

Photos: In pictures: The 2021 Ryder Cup A view of the shoes worn by US pair Dustin Johnson and Collin Morikawa during Saturday morning's Foursome matches.

Photos: In pictures: The 2021 Ryder Cup Rahm plays his shot from the fourth tee.

Photos: In pictures: The 2021 Ryder Cup Jordan Spieth of Team US plays his shot from the bunker on the 17th hole.

Photos: In pictures: The 2021 Ryder Cup Fans of Team US walk across the course.

Photos: In pictures: The 2021 Ryder Cup An official inspects the lie of a ball for Team US' Brooks Koepka (center) and Daniel Berger on the 15th hole. The pair called over two sets of officials to attempt to get a free drop but it was ultimately refused.

Photos: In pictures: The 2021 Ryder Cup Bryson DeChambeau plays his shot on the first hole during Friday afternoon Fourball matches.

Photos: In pictures: The 2021 Ryder Cup Harris English (left) and Tony Finau celebrate on the 15th green after winning their Fourball match.

Photos: In pictures: The 2021 Ryder Cup Jon Rahm plays his shot on the 15th hole during his Fourball match.

Photos: In pictures: The 2021 Ryder Cup Basketball legend Michael Jordan watches by the 11th green during the Fourballs on day one of the Ryder Cup.

Photos: In pictures: The 2021 Ryder Cup Team US player Daniel Berger plays his shot from the first tee during day one of the 43rd Ryder Cup.

Photos: In pictures: The 2021 Ryder Cup Team Europe's Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia celebrate on the 17th green after winning their match during the Foursomes on Friday.