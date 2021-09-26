Australia's Victoria state records second-highest daily rise in virus cases

Melbourne, Australia (Reuters) Australia's Victoria state reported 779 new COVID-19 infections and two deaths on Sunday, a decrease from the previous day's record high as the country's Prime Minister presses state leaders to be ready to reopen once they meet vaccination targets.

The daily increase was still the state's second-highest, after the 847 cases logged on Saturday, as officials battle to contain a Delta variant outbreak that has taken root since midyear.

Australia's two most populous states, Victoria and New South Wales, have been struggling to contain the highly infectious variant while they ramp up vaccinations to 80% of the population, a threshold that will allow officials to ease strict lockdown measures.

Three-quarters of Australians have had a first dose of vaccine, while just half have had both doses.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said in an interview aired on Sunday that he expects states to open up borders and ease restrictions once the 80% vaccination threshold has been met.

