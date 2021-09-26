Vanuatu will seek International Court of Justice opinion on climate protection

(CNN) The Pacific island nation of Vanuatu wants the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to weigh in the rights of current and future residents to be protected from climate change.

During a speech at the United Nations General Assembly on Saturday, Vanuatu's Prime Minister Bob Loughman called on the international community to urgently scale up efforts to address the climate crisis, and warned that its effects "are increasingly eluding the control of individual national governments."

"For us and other small island developing states especially, our biggest threats are global -- most notably climate change, the management of our oceans and of course the Covid-19 pandemic," Loughman said.

"Therefore, our solutions too must be global."

Badly damaged buildings are pictured near Vanuatu's capital of Port Vila on April 7, 2020. The storm was one of the strongest ever recorded to make landfall on the tiny Pacific nation.

The island chain of Vanuatu is home to nearly 250,000 residents, according to the UN.

