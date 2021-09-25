More than 190 fugitives arrested in New Jersey operation dubbed 'Clean Sweep'

(CNN) A multi-agency law enforcement operation in New Jersey resulted in the arrest of more than 190 fugitives, according to the US Marshals Service.

Operation "Clean Sweep" focused on capturing some of the state's "most violent offenders," including gang members, sex offenders, and violent criminals, US Marshals said in a news release on Wednesday.

The operation took place over a one-month period in July and targeted specific "priority" counties including Essex, Mercer, Camden, Atlantic, and Gloucester, according to the US Marshals.

"By employing a strategically focused approach to policing, our state, county, local, and federal, partners were able to locate and apprehend some of the most dangerous fugitives in the state of New Jersey," US Marshal Juan Mattos Jr. said in the release. "By removing these violent offenders from the streets, the communities they preyed upon can immediately feel more secure."

The US Marshals Service worked with the District of New Jersey and the New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force to conduct the sweep, which they describe in the release as a "high-impact fugitive apprehension initiative."

