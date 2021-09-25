State AGs are 'stepping into the police reform business' to hold officers accountable

(CNN) In the past month, attorneys general in three states have sought a court-ordered overhaul of local police departments, increasingly filling the role the federal government has played for decades of holding accountable police departments that are deemed to be behaving badly.

While these investigations are regarded as even more important amid heightened public scrutiny of law enforcement, there is disagreement on whether federal involvement in local policing leads to tangible reform, experts say.

In California, Attorney General Rob Bonta announced an agreement in August with the city of Bakersfield to overhaul its police department after an investigation initiated by the Justice Department in 2016.

"We started this investigation under the prior (presidential) administration, and they had a categorical policy of not conducting these investigations," said Colorado Attorney General Philip Weiser. "They were trying to dismantle existing consent decrees and not conducting new pattern and practice investigations. When we started this in the summer of 2020, (a federal investigation) wasn't an option. The only option was to use our authority."

Scrutiny's on law enforcement in more ways

Consent decrees are an uncommon tool of last resort used by the Department of Justice to reform hesitant police departments, first by investigating how they work and then using the findings of the investigation to force their city or county government into an agreement to change. The Department of Justice has done a few dozen of these investigations in the last two decades, after Congress gave it that authority in 1994.

"Generally speaking, the department is supportive of state attorneys general exercising their authority to address systemic problems in local police departments," a DOJ official told CNN.

During the four years of the Trump administration, the DOJ conducted one investigation into one unit of one police department. The DOJ, under President Joe Biden, has announced investigations into the Minneapolis Louisville , and Phoenix police departments. Still, together, experts say, they represent a tiny fraction of the thousands of police departments that exist as parts of local, county, and state governments across the country.

"Already in the Biden administration you've got Minneapolis, Louisville, Phoenix. Out of 18,000 police departments, that's a drop in the bucket," said Chuck Wexler, executive director of the Police Executive Research Forum (PERF) , a national police research and policy organization that advises police leaders on best practices. "I think what you're seeing is division of labor. Some attorney generals are stepping into the police reform business."

On the federal level, however, bipartisan talks around overhauling policing laws ended without a deal earlier this week. Six months of negotiations were stalled due to several key sticking points, including qualified immunity, a controversial federal doctrine established by case law that can shield officers and other government employees from civil liability.

State AGs launch probes into police

Police departments targeted by investigations launched by attorneys general are typically in large cities and often follow scandals or high-profile deaths of people in police custody. It's common for investigators to find problems with training, supervision, or policies.

After the investigation, there's typically an agreement negotiated between the municipality that oversees the police department and the Department of Justice. That agreement is known as a consent decree, and there's usually a lawyer or law firm paid by the city to make sure the department implements reforms as outlined in the agreement.

Not every state gives its attorney general authority to initiate investigations, and in some states, attorneys have sought court-ordered reform of departments through lawsuits.

In recent years, at least three state attorneys general have initiated investigations. Illinois and Colorado each gave their attorneys general the authority to investigate local police departments for problematic patterns, and California's attorney general has had that authority for years.

Greg Terry, chief of the Bakersfield Police Department, said "almost immediately we became proactive" after investigation was launched.

In 2016, Vice President Kamala Harris, who at the time was the attorney general of California, started an investigation into the Bakersfield Police Department and the Kern County Sheriff's Office . The police department agreed to some changes last month, including changes to the way officers use and document force and the way supervisors review force.

"It was a comprehensive investigation, collaborative one . . . as they reviewed all of the uses of force, all the officer-involved shootings, citations, just a host of documents over a period of years," said Greg Terry, chief of the Bakersfield Police Department. "Almost immediately we became proactive in seeking outside policy consultants to look at use of force policies, increased level of training and supervision and oversight of officers."