Oldest polar bear in human care in North America dies at Milwaukee zoo

(CNN) The oldest polar bear in human care in North America died Friday, according to the Milwaukee County Zoo in Wisconsin.

Snow Lilly "soon became a favorite," after arriving from the Bronx Zoo in New York in 2005, the zoo said.

The bear liked swimming in her pool in the summer, "bouncing a large rubber ball on the bottom of the pool like a basketball," the zoo said.

"Snow Lilly could interact with enrichment items daily that encouraged natural behaviors and kept her mind and body active up until the end," the director said, according to WDJT.

In recent years she had been given supplements and medication for her joints, according to Morris.