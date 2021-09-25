First grader wears mask for school picture because his mom told him not to take it off at school

(CNN) When picture day came around at Mason Peoples' elementary school in Las Vegas, the first grader was ready -- he'd picked out his favorite shirt, which happened to match his mask, and practiced his best smile that morning for his mom.

"My son actually lost four teeth within the last few weeks to a month, so he was so proud of his smile," his mom Nicole Peoples told CNN.

She said she was a little shocked when the 6-year-old told her he'd kept his mask on for his picture because she'd told him that he should only take it off at school to eat.

"We had a conversation at the beginning of school about the importance of safety and how germs can be spread if he didn't have his mask on, so he makes sure to have it on at all times," Peoples said.

Masks are required at Mason's school, where his older brother is in third grade. Their younger brother is in pre-K, his mom said.

Read More