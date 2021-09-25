Google Doodle honors Christopher Reeve on 'Superman' actor's birthday

(CNN) Saturday's Google Doodle honors Christopher Reeve, the "Superman" actor who became an activist for the disabled, on what would have been his 69th birthday.

Reeve was paralyzed from the neck down in a horse riding accident in 1995 and spent the rest of his life lobbying for disabled rights and advocating for research into spinal cord injuries.

"While the world first knew him for his starring role in the 1978 film Superman, it was his courage and humanity following the accident that left him paralyzed that touched so many people around the globe," Reeve's family said in a statement on Google

His efforts included advocating for spinal cord research and supporting improvement in insurance coverage and payments for the disabled.

Christopher Reeve in 1998.

The Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation distributed "millions in individual grants," according to Google, and Reeve served on boards of other organizations that helped the disabled.

