At least 3 people are dead after an Amtrak train derailed in Montana

(CNN) Three people are dead after an Amtrak train derailed in Montana on Saturday afternoon, the Liberty County Sheriff's office said in a statement to CNN.

Authorities would not speak on the number of injured or the extent of their injuries.

A statement from the railway said five cars from Amtrak's Empire Builder train 7/27 derailed near Joplin, Montana, injuring an undisclosed number of passengers.

The incident occurred around 4 p.m. local time, the statement said. At the time, there were about 147 passengers and 13 crew members on board.

"Amtrak is working with the local authorities to transport injured passengers, and safely evacuate all other passengers," the statement added. "Additional details will be provided as available."

