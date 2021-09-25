NBA's New York and Bay Area teams prepare for Covid-19 vaccine policies set by home cities

(CNN) While the return of packed stadiums this year has brought a renewed sense of optimism in the sporting world that the worst of Covid-19 is in the past, certain teams must still adhere to vaccination mandates set by local governments.

The NBA had warned the New York Knicks, the Brooklyn Nets and Golden State Warriors that vaccine protocols set by their home cities would prohibit their players from participating in home games in New York City and San Francisco if they were not vaccinated or exempted. The cities' vaccination policies do not apply to players from visiting teams who compete at their arenas.

The Knicks have fully vaccinated all its players following the NBA's warning, CNN has learned, while the Nets and Warriors have yet to clear the threshold or gain exemptions otherwise.

Knicks general manager Scott Perry had a sit-down, off-camera interview with reporters Friday, the team told CNN, and said players along with coaches and staff are in compliance with New York City's required vaccination rules.

In Brooklyn, some of the Nets' players are not yet eligible, but general manager Sean Marks told reporters that he's confident everyone will be allowed to participate by the start of the NBA season on October 19. Training camps for NBA teams start Tuesday.