Brooks Koepka and Daniel Berger argue with officials in drop controversy at Ryder Cup

In pictures: The 2021 Ryder Cup
Bryson DeChambeau plays his shot on the first hole during Friday afternoon Fourball matches.
Harris English (left) and Tony Finau celebrate on the 15th green after winning their Fourball match.
Jon Rahm plays his shot on the 15th hole during his Fourball match.
Basketball legend Michael Jordan watches by the 11th green during the Fourballs on day one of the Ryder Cup.
Team US player Daniel Berger plays his shot from the first tee during day one of the 43rd Ryder Cup.
Team Europe's Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia celebrate on the 17th green after winning their match during the Foursomes on Friday.
Fans cheer during Friday morning Foursome matches of the 43rd Ryder Cup.
Lee Westwood plays his shot from the third tee during Friday morning Foursome matches.
Jordan Spieth reacts to seeing his shot after walking back up onto the 17th green following his shot from the edge slope.
Collin Morikawa watches his tee shot on the seventh hole.
A fan of Team US wears a bald eagle mask during Friday morning Foursome matches.
Team Europe's Rory McIlroy and Ian Poulter wait to putt on the fifth hole.
A general view of the grandstand at the first tee during Friday morning Foursome matches.
A fan watches during a foursome match the Ryder Cup at the Whistling Straits.
Spieth plays his shot from the 14th tee as Rahm looks on during Friday morning Foursome matches.
Rahm lines up a putt on the seventh hole.