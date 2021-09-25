The 74-year-old 'Black Widow' killer who murdered her lovers with cyanide

(CNN) At 75, Isao Kakehi was in good health and in love.

It was 2013, and he had embarked on an exciting new relationship with Chisako Kakehi, a 67-year-old widow he met through a Japanese matchmaking agency.

Within two months, the couple married, moved in together, and began a seemingly blissful life in Kyoto's Muko City, making rice cakes for their New Year's celebrations.

But Isao Kakehi didn't live to see in the new year.

On December 28, he became the fourth and final victim of Japan's "Black Widow" killer.

Chisako Kakehi, now 74, is on death row for murdering three romantic partners and the attempted murder of a fourth.

The murders started in 2007, when she was 61, but she escaped suspicion until Isao Kakehi's death prompted a police investigation that resulted in her arrest in 2014.

Investigators search the home of Chisako Kakehi and her deceased husband Isao on November 20, 2014, in Muko, Japan.

In 2017, she was sentenced to death after one of Japan's longest trials. An appeal to overturn the ruling failed this June.

"She used a matchmaking agency to get acquainted with elderly victims one after another and poisoned them after making them trust her," said the judge in the June ruling, according to public broadcaster NHK.

"It is a ruthless crime based on a planned and strong murderous intention."

The case captivated Japan and highlighted the dangers lurking online for aging singles vulnerable to love scams.

And it has also caused the country to question why a woman in her sunset years would start killing the men she purported to love.

The murders begin

For a woman who has become infamous in Japan, little is known publicly about Chisako Kakehi's personal life.

Born in Japan's southwestern Saga prefecture, Kakehi worked at a printing factory, and married her first husband in 1969, when she was 23, according to CNN affiliate Asahi News

By 2007, she had entered into a relationship with 78-year-old Toshiaki Suehiro.

On the afternoon of December 18, 2007, Kakehi had lunch with Suehiro and his children. Suehiro took health supplements -- making it easy for Kakehi to disguise a cyanide capsule as one of his pills and give it to him, said the ruling.

Less than 15 minutes after lunch, Suehiro collapsed unconscious on the street. By the time an ambulance arrived, he was gasping and "on the verge of stopping breathing," said the court ruling.

Kakehi accompanied Suehiro to the hospital -- but gave herself a pseudonym, "Hiraoka," when talking to the ambulance staff and Suehiro's family. At the hospital, doctors found he was close to death after suffering from internal asphyxiation.

Suehiro survived -- the only one of Kakehi's four victims to do so -- but he was left with "incurable higher dysfunction and visual impairment," said the court ruling. He died a year and a half later of an unrelated illness, according to Asahi News.

A few years later, Kakehi was eying her next victim.

The motorcycle victim

Masanori Honda was in good shape for his 71 years.

By 2011, his diabetes had subsided to a "mild status" and he often frequented sports clubs, said the ruling.

He was also diving headfirst into a relationship with Kakehi.

Though it's unclear how they met or how long they dated, the couple told friends later that year they planned to marry.

The following spring, Kakehi made her move.

On March 9, 2012, she met Honda at a store, then the two went their separate ways. Around 5 p.m. that day, he lost consciousness while riding a motorcycle. Less than two hours later in hospital, doctors confirmed his death.

Evidence later showed that Kakehi had no plans to live out her years with Honda. Two months before his death, in January 2012, she had already begun secretly dating other men through a dating agency.

The cancer survivor and the final victim

Minoru Hioki struggled with loneliness and a relapse of lung cancer in his later years. But by July 2013, life was looking up: his cancer had been almost completely treated by radiation therapy and "he was in great health," said the ruling.

To top it off, the 75-year-old had a new romantic interest.

By August 2013, Hioki appeared devoted to Kakehi, writing to her in an email that he wanted to "stay together forever." They were close, often eating together and spending the night in each other's homes, said the ruling.

Their idyllic romance came to an end on September 20 when the couple went out for dinner.

Hioki, like Kakehi's second husband Suehiro, often took health supplements in pill form -- so it was easy for her to give him a cyanide pill "under the guise of health food," said the ruling. They had just finished their meal when Hioki lost consciousness. By the time an ambulance arrived, he was "breathing painfully and gasping," according to the ruling.

Despite knowing he had children and had recovered from his cancer, Kakehi lied to the ambulance crew, claiming he had no family and was suffering terminal lung cancer. When they offered the resuscitation procedure, she refused permission to resuscitate him. He died within two hours.

Kakehi only seemed to get bolder in accumulating relationships and victims. In November 2013, just two months after Hioki's death, she had already married her next and final target -- Isao Kakehi. And barely a month after their wedding, she began dating another man in secret, according to the ruling.

But Isao Kakehi was none the wiser, and seemed renewed with enthusiasm for life. In email exchanges and messages, he told his new wife he wanted to "do their best to enjoy a bright second life and live long."

Within weeks of their marriage, the newlywed suffered a cardiopulmonary arrest shortly after eating dinner at home with his new wife. She called the ambulance, which rushed him to the hospital -- but he died just an hour later.

His death roused suspicion about Kakehi's string of unlucky lovers, prompting a police investigation that quickly unraveled her web of deceit.