The Quad summit is a rare mark of continuity between Trump and Biden

Analysis by Stephen Collinson and Caitlin Hu, CNN

Updated 1:29 PM ET, Fri September 24, 2021

US President Joe Biden with Secretary of State Antony Blinken and members of the &quot;Quad&quot; on March 12, 2021.
(CNN)Leaders of the four nations who will meet at the White House on Friday all have their own beefs with China — which will be conspicuously absent.

President Joe Biden is hosting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for the first-ever in-person Quad summit. That the meeting is taking place during a pandemic that has curtailed the globetrotting of statesmen and women adds an extra layer of diplomatic significance.
    Expect to hear a lot about the need for a "free and open Indo-Pacific region" -- code for countering China's growing might and increasingly aggressive territorial claims.
      The new relevance of the Quad summit is a rare mark of continuity between the Trump administration and a Biden White House that reversed much of its predecessor's foreign policy. It is also another sign of the administration's intent to shift the emphasis of its diplomacy to the Asia-Pacific region, after sacrificing relations with France