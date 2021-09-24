(CNN) Leaders of the four nations who will meet at the White House on Friday all have their own beefs with China — which will be conspicuously absent.

President Joe Biden is hosting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for the first-ever in-person Quad summit. That the meeting is taking place during a pandemic that has curtailed the globetrotting of statesmen and women adds an extra layer of diplomatic significance.

Expect to hear a lot about the need for a "free and open Indo-Pacific region" -- code for countering China's growing might and increasingly aggressive territorial claims.

Read More