(CNN) The eastern city of Jalalabad in Afghanistan has seen a spate of attacks against the Taliban this week by the group IS Khorasan (ISIS-K), an affiliate of ISIS.

ISIS-K claimed three attacks in the city on Wednesday and Thursday. Through ISIS' official Amaq media outlet, it claimed to have killed six Taliban personnel in three different attacks. Two were carried out with guns and the third used an improvised explosive advice. In Thursday's attack, the group claimed that "Caliphate soldiers targeted a member of the Taliban militia with pistol shots, which led to his death."

CNN cannot independently verify the casualties claimed by ISIS-K. Local media said three civilians had been killed in the attacks.

The Taliban have not commented on the attacks, but local media quote security officials as saying that three ISIS-K members were killed on Tuesday. The circumstances of their deaths are unclear.

ISIS-K claimed the suicide attack at Kabul airport last month, in which more than 170 people were killed. The bomber identified by the group came from the province of Logar.

