Families of Surfside collapsed condo victims urge site be made a memorial

By Gregory Lemos and Rebekah Riess, CNN

Updated 7:37 AM ET, Fri September 24, 2021

A victim&#39;s relatives mourn at the makeshift memorial where the partially collapsed Champlain Towers South building stood in Surfside, Florida on August 24, 2021.
A victim's relatives mourn at the makeshift memorial where the partially collapsed Champlain Towers South building stood in Surfside, Florida on August 24, 2021.

(CNN)The loved ones of people who died when a Surfside, Florida, condo building partially collapsed called on officials Thursday to make the site a memorial to victims.

Ronit Felszer, who lost her son, Ilan Naibryf, 21, in the June disaster, moved her family of five to America in 2002 "because I believed in what American stood for," she said at a news conference Thursday.
"The America I dreamed of does not build over dead people or mass graves," Felszer said.
      What will happen to the Surfside building collapse site?
      What will happen to the Surfside building collapse site?
      The collapse of Champlain Towers South on June 24 just before 1:30 a.m. killed 98 people.
        Read More
        Surfside -- a town of about 6,000 people just north of Miami Beach -- is home to a large population of Orthodox Jews. Following the collapse when families were reuniting, it was common to hear Hebrew, Spanish, English and Portuguese.
          The diverse community came together, attempting to grasp strength in faith. Synagogues and churches opened for emergency prayer services. Vigils were held for the missing, and many prayed, sobbed and hugged with the tower's ruins visible in the background.
          "It is obvious that this has become more than a collapsed building site. It's a holy site," Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett said in the weeks following the collapse.
          After 32 days of searching, the last Surfside victim has been identified. These are their stories
          After 32 days of searching, the last Surfside victim has been identified. These are their stories
          Monica Iken, who lost her husband, Michael, when the Twin Towers came down on 9/11, advocated for the site to be a memorial.
          "Unfortunately I'm having déjà vu. This really brought back all the nightmares of 9/11 for me when I lost my beloved Michael Patrick Iken," she said. She added that she "worked hard to make sure that we have the world class [9/11] memorial and museum that we have today."
          Iken, who founded the non-profit September's Mission to advocate for those affected by natural and civil disasters, vowed to continue helping the friends and family of the victims navigate the process. She vowed to find out who "the stakeholders are" and reach out to Gov. Ron DeSantis.
          Iken emphasized that it's important for people to understand the victims of the Surfside collapse "suffered."
          In pictures: Deadly condo collapse near Miami
          Photos: Deadly condo collapse near Miami
          Excavators dig through the remains from the Champlain Towers South building on July 9.
          Photos: Deadly condo collapse near Miami
          Excavators dig through the remains from the Champlain Towers South building on July 9.
          Hide Caption
          1 of 58
          Wooden hearts with victims&#39; names have been put up at the memorial site near the building&#39;s remains.
          Photos: Deadly condo collapse near Miami
          Wooden hearts with victims' names have been put up at the memorial site near the building's remains.
          Hide Caption
          2 of 58
          Nuns from the St. Joseph&#39;s Catholic Church pray at the memorial site on July 7.
          Photos: Deadly condo collapse near Miami
          Nuns from the St. Joseph's Catholic Church pray at the memorial site on July 7.
          Hide Caption
          3 of 58
          A member of a search team moves rubble at the site on July 7. Authorities transitioned from search and rescue to search and recovery after determining &quot;the viability of life in the rubble&quot; was low, Miami-Dade County Fire Chief Alan Cominsky said.
          Photos: Deadly condo collapse near Miami
          A member of a search team moves rubble at the site on July 7. Authorities transitioned from search and rescue to search and recovery after determining "the viability of life in the rubble" was low, Miami-Dade County Fire Chief Alan Cominsky said.
          Hide Caption
          4 of 58
          Workers gather for a moment of silence and prayer after it was announced that rescue efforts would transition to a recovery operation.
          Photos: Deadly condo collapse near Miami
          Workers gather for a moment of silence and prayer after it was announced that rescue efforts would transition to a recovery operation.
          Hide Caption
          5 of 58
          A member of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue hugs victims&#39; family members and friends at the memorial near the collapsed building.
          Photos: Deadly condo collapse near Miami
          A member of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue hugs victims' family members and friends at the memorial near the collapsed building.
          Hide Caption
          6 of 58
          Crews work at the site of the collapsed building on July 6.
          Photos: Deadly condo collapse near Miami
          Crews work at the site of the collapsed building on July 6.
          Hide Caption
          7 of 58
          Members of a search-and-rescue team comb through the debris on July 5.
          Photos: Deadly condo collapse near Miami
          Members of a search-and-rescue team comb through the debris on July 5.
          Hide Caption
          8 of 58
          A memorial is seen near the spot where the building used to be. &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cnn.com/2021/07/04/us/miami-dade-building-collapse-sunday/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;The rest of the building was demolished&lt;/a&gt; on July 4 so that authorities could continue to look for survivors safely, officials said.
          Photos: Deadly condo collapse near Miami
          A memorial is seen near the spot where the building used to be. The rest of the building was demolished on July 4 so that authorities could continue to look for survivors safely, officials said.
          Hide Caption
          9 of 58
          A controlled explosion brings down the unstable remains of the building on July 4.
          Photos: Deadly condo collapse near Miami
          A controlled explosion brings down the unstable remains of the building on July 4.
          Hide Caption
          10 of 58
          A woman cries as she watches the rest of Champlain Towers South be demolished.
          Photos: Deadly condo collapse near Miami
          A woman cries as she watches the rest of Champlain Towers South be demolished.
          Hide Caption
          11 of 58