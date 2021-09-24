Families of Surfside collapsed condo victims urge site be made a memorial

(CNN) The loved ones of people who died when a Surfside, Florida, condo building partially collapsed called on officials Thursday to make the site a memorial to victims.



Ronit Felszer, who lost her son, Ilan Naibryf, 21, in the June disaster, moved her family of five to America in 2002 "because I believed in what American stood for," she said at a news conference Thursday.

"The America I dreamed of does not build over dead people or mass graves," Felszer said.

The collapse of Champlain Towers South on June 24 just before 1:30 a.m. killed 98 people.

Read More