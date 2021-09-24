School board meeting canceled as crowd protests mask mandate

(CNN) A school board meeting in Idaho to discuss a temporary mask mandate was canceled Friday due to "security concerns" related to the size of a crowd of people protesting the proposed requirement.

100 people attempted to participate in the Coeur d'Alene Public Schools board meeting, exceeding the meeting room's capacity, according to the school district and the Coeur d'Alene police department.

"That meeting was canceled shortly after it was scheduled to being because of security concerns with the size of the crowd waiting outside," school district spokesperson Scott Maben told CNN in an email.

According to video shared by CNN affiliate KXLY reporter Elaine Dao, the crowd chanted "no more masks" and "my child, my choice."

The protesters also held signs saying "Do not sell out our children!" and "Keep God's children unmasked."

