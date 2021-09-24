Coroner identifies remains inside 500-pound alligator as man who went missing after Hurricane Ida

(CNN) A Louisiana coroner has identified the remains found inside a 504-pound alligator as Timothy Satterlee Sr., 71, who went missing last month as he walked in floodwaters following Hurricane Ida.

Satterlee was attacked by the alligator on August 30 outside his Slidell home, his wife previously told authorities. The woman saw the extent of his injuries and went to get help, but when she returned her husband was no longer there.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's office announced last week the alligator had been captured in the same area Satterlee went missing.

Dr. Charles Preston, the coroner for the parish, told CNN on Friday that the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries tracked the animal down, euthanized it and found human remains inside.

"Then our office was notified and I actually went out there with our investigators," Preston said, adding that after safety preparations, they began to recover the remains.

