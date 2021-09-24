PG&E charged with manslaughter over 2020 Zogg Fire, which killed 4 people

(CNN) Criminal charges, including four counts of involuntary manslaughter, have been filed against California utility Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) over last year's deadly Zogg Fire, which killed four people and destroyed hundreds of buildings, a Shasta County prosecutor announced Friday.

The 31-count complaint alleges PG&E committed 11 felonies, multiple misdemeanors and enhanced charges under California law, in connection to the Zogg Fire.

The fire, which was sparked by a pine tree contacting PG&E electrical lines, burned more than 56,000 acres in September 2020. In addition to claiming four lives, the Zogg Fire injured one, destroyed 204 residential and commercial structures and damaged 27 others.

"PG&E as a utility has both statutory and regulatory duties to mitigate fire risks by removing hazardous trees from around your electrical lines, these duties are clearly laid out in both the public resources and public utility codes," Shasta County District Attorney Stephanie Bridgett said.

"In this case, they failed to perform their legal duties," she said. "Their failure was reckless. It's criminally negligent, and it resulted in the death of four people."

Read More