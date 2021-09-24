Police issue CCTV appeal in Sabina Nessa killing, as mourners gather to remember London teacher

(CNN) A 38-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of Sabina Nessa, an elementary school teacher from London, as detectives released images of another man they are searching for in connection with her death.

The teacher is believed to have been killed in a park in southeast London on what should have been a five-minute walk from her house to a nearby pub, police say, sparking a renewed outcry about Britain's epidemic of violence against women and girls.

The Metropolitan Police said the man was arrested at an address in Lewisham and remains in custody. Police also released CCTV stills of another man they are seeking in connection with Nessa's murder, and of a silver vehicle they believe he has access to.

The images of the man show him walking in Pegler Square , in Kidbrooke, on the evening the 28-year-old was attacked. The silver vehicle was also captured on CCTV in the Pegler Square area.

Police released this image of a silver car in the Pegler Square area that they believe a man they are searching for has access to.

"We would ask anyone -- especially those in Kidbrooke and the wider area of Lewisham and Greenwich -- to take a careful look at these images to check whether you know who this man is or have seen him over recent days," said Neil John, detective chief inspector from the Met's specialist crime command.

Read More