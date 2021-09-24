What we know about the Queen's Jubilee celebrations at Windsor

A version of this story appeared in the September 24 edition of CNN's Royal News, a weekly dispatch bringing you the inside track on the royal family, what they are up to in public and what's happening behind palace walls. Sign up here.

London (CNN) It's been a gloriously sunny week here in London and we had the pleasure of heading to Buckingham Palace to find out how plans to mark the Queen's 70 years on the throne are coming along. As you might expect, organizers are pulling out all the stops for the celebrations to honor the sovereign's seven decades of service in 2022.

While the Queen technically ascended the throne on February 6, 1952, the first major event next year will actually take place in May and is set to celebrate one of her greatest passions -- her love of horses.

A four-day equestrian extravaganza will be held in the private grounds of Windsor Castle from May 12. Viewed by organizers as a warm-up act to the main holiday weekend in June, 500 horses -- including some of the Queen's own ponies -- as well as 1,000 dancers, musicians and members of the armed forces will perform in a 90-minute show for an audience of over 4,000 members of the public each night (Covid measures permitting). Tickets for the production went on sale on Wednesday, with proceeds going to various charities.

A company of actors known as the Queen's Players will lead the theatrical spectacle, envisioned as a "gallop through history," from the reign of Elizabeth I to the current second Elizabethan era. "There is a really good bookending there between two of our great female monarchs," said Simon Brooks-Ward, the show's producer and director, at a special launch event at the Royal Mews, a working stables at Buckingham Palace.

He explained that the performance also takes in the "colorful characters that populated our past, celebrates our achievements through our people and what we've done in the past." He added: "After two years that we've had it's going to be lighthearted (and) joyful, but actually also traditional and respectful."

