(CNN) Police in India arrested 26 men on Thursday in connection with the alleged gang rape of a 15-year-old girl, which occurred repeatedly over a period of almost eight months.

The victim was first raped on January 29 this year, said Dinkar Munke, a junior officer with the Mandape police in the city of Dombivli, which neighbors Mumbai in Maharashtra state.

The rape was filmed, with the video then used to blackmail her repeatedly for the next eight months, said Munke. She was allegedly raped by 33 perpetrators in total, including two teenagers, with the abuse lasting until this week.

When her family -- which had so far had no idea what was happening -- found out, they brought the victim to the police station on Wednesday and filed a complaint, Munke told CNN on Friday.

The 26 men were arrested under the country's penal code, and separately under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) law, which has more severe sentences of longer jail time.