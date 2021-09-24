Dinosaurs are colossal beings that shaped our childhood. Psychologists share why they capture kids' hearts

By Megan Marples, CNN

Updated 7:04 AM ET, Fri September 24, 2021

Illustration by Ian Berry.
(CNN)James Kirkland picked up his first dinosaur toy when he was 5 years old in 1959. He remembers it like it was yesterday.

Little did he know then that his love of dinosaurs would lead to a career as a paleontologist. Since the day his father brought home a special gift for him -- a toy dinosaur set -- after a business trip, Kirkland has spent nearly 50 years traveling the world unearthing fossils.
"Every time I find something new, it's just as exciting as the first time," said Kirkland, state paleontologist of Utah with the Utah Geological Survey.
    Many children develop a love of dinosaurs at an early age, but most of the time, they don't become world-renowned paleontologists. Instead, it wanes, said Dr. Arthur Lavin, chair of the American Academy of Pediatrics committee on the Psychosocial Aspects of Child and Family Health.
      James Kirkland loved dinosaurs from an early age.
      Creating the 'self' through dinosaurs

        Kids ages 3 to 4 go through a period of hyperfixation, which Lavin called "imagination-based play," where they become deeply interested in subjects like fairies, monsters, or in some cases, dinosaurs.
        When babies are born, they aren't aware they exist for the first three months, he said. For the first year, there's no clearly defined sense of "self," Lavin noted.
          At around 18 months old to 3 years old, children begin developing their sense of self but are still confused about the world around them, he said.
          "It's why we call them the terrible twos because they know things aren't the way they want them, but they're not sure how they want them," or how to get them the way they want, Lavin said.
          At age 3, they begin to master this sense that they're in the world, and they want to try out ideas, he said.
          Children then embark on this journey of creating this thing called "self," and one of the ways they do that is to make up stuff in the world they've created, Lavin explained.

          Dinosaurs fit into an imaginary play

          Dinosaurs fit into their make-believe world because there aren't any alive today, so they're sort of like unicorns and fairies, he said.
          "If you're going to have a make-believe world, which fits into this very powerful sense of developing a sense of self, dinosaurs really fit the bill," Lavin said.
          Some children with a keen interest in the extinct animals can recite complicated dinosaur names and facts from memory, which was a pastime for Kirkland.
          Dinosaurs were all huge? Wrong. The first dinosaur discoveries, the earliest more than 150 years ago, focused on the sensational: The big bones and skulls we know from museum atriums. But dinosaurs came in all shapes and sizes. In fact, some of the most exciting finds in recent years have been tiny. In 2016, a tail, belonging to a sparrow-sized creature could have danced in the palm of your hand was found preserved in a chunk of amber.
          Dinosaurs were scaly and reptilian? Wrong. New evidence has dramatically shifted the way see and perceive dinosaurs. While some dinosaurs did have reptilian scaly skin, many did not and were a lot more bird-like. Fossils showing primitive feathers were first unearthed in China in the mid-1990s. Now, it's widely accepted that many dinosaurs had fur or feathers. Yutyrannus, pictured in this illustration, is the largest feathered dinosaur discovered to date.
          Dinosaurs were all greyish green? Wrong. Fossilized dinosaur feathers can reveal intriguing details about dinosaur coloring -- something once thought impossible. In some fossils, tiny structures called melanosomes that once contained pigment are preserved. By comparing the melanosomes with those of living birds, scientists can tell the possible original colors of the feathers. In the case of Sinosauropteryx, pictured here dark areas of the fossil were a rusty brown or ginger color and the rest were thought to be white.
          We've found all dinosaur species? Wrong. Scientists have definitively identified around 900 dinosaur species -- although there are plenty more where paleontologists don't quite have enough bones or the fossils aren't preserved enough to truly call them a unique species. Many, many more species existed - one estimate suggests that there were between 50,000 and 500,000, but we might never find their fossil remains. So many species could exist because they were highly specialized, meaning different types of dinosaurs had different sources of food and could live in the same habitats without competing. For example, with unusually large eyes and hair-trigger hearing, Shuuvia deserti, a tiny desert-dwelling dinosaur evolved to hunt at night.
          We can tell what sex a dinosaur is? Wrong. On display at the Field Museum in Chicago, SUE the Tyrannosaurus rex is the world's most complete T. rex fossil but we don't know if it's male or female. Despite many earlier claims, including that female T. rexes were bigger than males, such findings are now are thought inconclusive. SUE is named for Sue Hendrickson, who discovered the dinosaur in 1990 during a commercial excavation trip north of Faith, South Dakota.
