(CNN) Harry Potter star Tom Felton suffered a "medical incident" while playing in a celebrity golf match at Whistling Straits, Wisconsin, ahead of the Ryder Cup.

Felton, best known for portraying Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter films, was conscious after collapsing on the course on Thursday. He was then carted off for treatment.

"In today's Ryder Cup Celebrity Match, actor and musician Tom Felton experienced a medical incident on the course while participating for Europe," said a statement from PGA of America.

"He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. No further details are available."

CNN has reached out to Felton's representatives to inquire how he's doing.

