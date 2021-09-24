Team US in the driver's seat after strong opening day at Ryder Cup

Photos: In pictures: The 2021 Ryder Cup Bryson DeChambeau plays his shot on the first hole during Friday afternoon Fourball matches. Hide Caption 1 of 18

Photos: In pictures: The 2021 Ryder Cup Harris English (left) and Tony Finau celebrate on the 15th green after winning their Fourball match. Hide Caption 2 of 18

Photos: In pictures: The 2021 Ryder Cup Jon Rahm plays his shot on the 15th hole during his Fourball match. Hide Caption 3 of 18

Photos: In pictures: The 2021 Ryder Cup Basketball legend Michael Jordan watches by the 11th green during the Fourballs on day one of the Ryder Cup. Hide Caption 4 of 18

Photos: In pictures: The 2021 Ryder Cup Team US player Daniel Berger plays his shot from the first tee during day one of the 43rd Ryder Cup. Hide Caption 5 of 18

Photos: In pictures: The 2021 Ryder Cup Team Europe's Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia celebrate on the 17th green after winning their match during the Foursomes on Friday. Hide Caption 6 of 18

Photos: In pictures: The 2021 Ryder Cup Fans cheer during Friday morning Foursome matches of the 43rd Ryder Cup. Hide Caption 7 of 18

Photos: In pictures: The 2021 Ryder Cup Lee Westwood plays his shot from the third tee during Friday morning Foursome matches. Hide Caption 8 of 18

Photos: In pictures: The 2021 Ryder Cup Jordan Spieth reacts to seeing his shot after walking back up onto the 17th green following his shot from the edge slope. Hide Caption 9 of 18

Photos: In pictures: The 2021 Ryder Cup Collin Morikawa watches his tee shot on the seventh hole. Hide Caption 10 of 18

Photos: In pictures: The 2021 Ryder Cup A fan of Team US wears a bald eagle mask during Friday morning Foursome matches. Hide Caption 11 of 18

Photos: In pictures: The 2021 Ryder Cup Team Europe's Rory McIlroy and Ian Poulter wait to putt on the fifth hole. Hide Caption 12 of 18

Photos: In pictures: The 2021 Ryder Cup A general view of the grandstand at the first tee during Friday morning Foursome matches. Hide Caption 13 of 18

Photos: In pictures: The 2021 Ryder Cup A fan watches during a foursome match the Ryder Cup at the Whistling Straits. Hide Caption 14 of 18

Photos: In pictures: The 2021 Ryder Cup Spieth plays his shot from the 14th tee as Rahm looks on during Friday morning Foursome matches. Hide Caption 15 of 18