Russia accused of 'Ghostwriter' cyberattacks ahead of German election

(CNN) The European Commission has accused Russia of trying to interfere in European democratic processes just days before Sunday's parliamentary election in Germany.

In a statement on Friday, the European Commission said: "EU Member States have observed malicious cyber activities, collectively designated as Ghostwriter, and associated these with the Russian state."

"Such activities are unacceptable as they seek to threaten our integrity and security, democratic values and principles and the core functioning of our democracies," the statement added.

The accusations happen as Germans are set to take to the polls to choose a successor for Chancellor Angela Merkel, who is stepping down after 16 years in the job.

According to the EU, the attacks targeted "numerous members of Parliaments, government officials, politicians, and members of the press and civil society in the EU by accessing computer systems and personal accounts and stealing data."

