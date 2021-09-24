If you’re like most people, you look forward to your downtime more than any other part of your day — so why are you throwing on your oldest sweats and that concert T-shirt that’s falling apart at the seams? Instead, you should be sleeping and resting wisely. That’s why Lunya sleepwear is a worthy investment that prioritizes practicality and self-care at the same time.
How is this brand different from all of the other loungewear brands out there? After she struggled to find comfortable, high-quality, flattering pajamas, Lunya founder and CEO Ashley Merrill set out to create her own. Her company only uses thoughtful fabrics that are truly “Good in Bed,” not to mention everywhere else in your home; the luxurious silk is washable, the cozy cotton-silk blend helps to balance body temperature no matter the season and the organic pima feels like you’re wearing nothing at all.
In addition to their emphasis on creating quality loungewear, Lunya is also committed to sustainable manufacturing practices; the brand researches, partners with and monitors leading designer factories, all of which treat their employees fairly and use eco-friendly processes.
If you’re looking to transform your leisure time from an afterthought to a designated self-care practice, check out a few of Lunya’s top sellers below. New customers can save $20 off of their first purchase with code CNN20 — and with the holidays coming up, we should also point out that these are great for gifting.
Washable Silk Robe ($248; lunya.co)
The Lunya washable robe might just become the best part of your day. It’s made from 100% genuine silk, so it caresses your skin and regulates your body temperature — but since you can just throw it in the machine, it can stand up to it all. The pockets are roomy, the cuffed sleeves stay dry whether you’re washing your face or the dishes and the 10 color options are vivid and gorgeous, even though they use extra-safe dyes. No wonder this robe has hundreds of 5-star reviews.
Cozy Cotton Silk Jogger ($218; lunya.co)
Joggers are back in style, but these ones take comfort and practicality to the next level. Since they’re constructed from a blend of cotton and silk, they’re adaptive enough for any season; they’ll remain cool and breathable during the hottest summer months, but they’re still ideal for cozying up on the couch when you’re binge-watching your favorite holiday movies. Last but definitely not least, the waistband won’t twist and the drawstring won’t get lost.
Organic Pima Romper ($168; lunya.co)
Looking for the ideal work-from-home outfit? Look no further than Lunya’s organic pima romper. Even though it’s versatile and on-trend (and you can easily layer a cardigan over it for a Zoom call), the super-breathable fabric makes you feel like you’re wearing nothing at all. It comes in four easy-to-match colors, and all of them have built-in pockets. “I’ve bought these in black and dark gray,” one reviewer raves. “They are so cute and comfy, I don’t want to get dressed.”