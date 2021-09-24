CNN —

Girlfriend Collective, known for ethically made, size-inclusive activewear with an aesthetic, just dropped a line of cozy pajamas that are designed to make you feel all warm and fuzzy as the temperatures drop.

The new line is made from a blend of Tencel and recycled cotton, so they don’t feel too heavy which is great for those of us who are hot sleepers.

In keeping with the brand’s reputation, the pajamas are not just incredibly comfortable but so stylish, you could probably leave the house in them. Plus, most styles come in sizes XXS to 6X — just be quick with your order, because they’re selling out fast.

Check out our picks below and then shop the line at girlfriendcollective.com. (P.S. — there’s free shipping on orders over $100, so it’s a great time to stock up or gift a pair to someone who could use a few extra winks.)

Dream Robe ($85; girlfriendcollective.com)

Girlfriend Collective Girlfriend Collective Sleep Collection

Made from drapey Tencel and recycled cotton, this everyday robe pairs perfectly with your morning coffee (and evening Netflix). The colorways are just as restful as the robe, too: You can choose from blush, medium brown, gray blue and crimson shades.

Cloud Pant ($68; girlfriendcollective.com)

Girlfriend Collective Girlfriend Collective Sleep Collection

Loose and languid, these dreamy pajama (or around-the-house) pants are the perfect way to start the day or get yourself in a restful mindset for catching ZZZs. The shades and shape coordinate with the rest of the line, so you can swap out the pieces easily.

Twilight Tank ($38; girlfriendcollective.com)

Girlfriend Collective Girlfriend Collective Sleep Collection

Cool and breezy for warm nights or warm sleepers, this tank top has an open scoop neck and hits at the hip for unconstricted snoozing.

Snooze Short ($48; girlfriendcollective.com)

Girlfriend Collective Girlfriend Collective Sleep Collection

Perfect for people who sleep a little hot, these comfy sleep shorts are naturally cooling and super breathable. Plus, they have pockets!

Canopy Long Sleeve Sleep Tee ($48; girlfriendcollective.com)

Girlfriend Collective Girlfriend Collective Sleep Collection

Like the rest of the line, this tee is made to mix and match with the shorts or sleep pants — so you can buy it once and wear everything all year. Long sleeves are perfect for chillier nights or a before-bed cup of tea.