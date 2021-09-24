CNN —

This weekend, you’ll find a deal on a Herman Miller Aeron office chair, a discounted Cocoon by Sealy mattress and savings on Tile trackers. All that and more below.

Sur La Table Sur La Table

Spending more time at home means plenty of time to refine your culinary skill set and perfect your favorite recipes, so if you’re looking for the necessary cooking implements, head over to Sur La Table. The retailer’s Warehouse Sale is going on now, so you can upgrade your pots and pans for up to 60% off.

Shop a variety of items on sale, and you’ll find discounts on everything from individual Dutch ovens, sauce pans and skillets to entire cookware sets. Top brands like Le Creuset, All-Clad, Staub, Breville are included in the promotion, so you can be sure that your new cookware is of excellent quality.

ThirdLove ThirdLove

Get ready for fall with a new deal on bras from ThirdLove (a brand we absolutely love). This weekend only, you’ll get a free Flex seamless bra or legging with any purchase over $55. Plus, when you stock up on intimates, loungewear or sleepwear, ThirdLove will give you 20% off your next purchase. Hot top: curated kits are still 30% off, so take advantage of those savings and gain savings for the future while you’re at it.

Tile Tile

Keep track of all your stuff with these deals on Tile trackers. Right now, models like the Mate, Mate Slim, Pro and more are available in packs or individually for as low as $4.99. The Tile uses Bluetooth to pair with an app on your phone, helping you locate lost items by playing a musical alarm. Grab them now before they sell out.

Cocoon by Sealy Cocoon by Sealy

Looking for a mattress? You’re in luck — Cocoon by Sealy is currently offering 35% off its Cocoon Chill and Chill Hybrid mattresses, this weekend only. Both mattress types are made with a premium stretch-knit cover which better absorbs and dissipates heat to keep you from overheating. And to make the deal even better, you’ll get two free pillows and a free sheets set with your purchase.

Herman Miller Aeron Chairs (starting at $803; ebay.com)

Herman Miller Herman Miller Aeron Chairs

The Aeron Chair by Herman Miller is not only incredibly aesthetically pleasing; it’s also comfortable for everyday use in your home office. But that level of quality usually comes with a steep price tag — until today. Currently, eBay is offering up to 49% off one of our top office chair picks, both new and used. Hurry over to the site if you want to take advantage of this offer; it’ll be gone before you know it.

More deals to shop

Deals you may have missed

Games and toys at Amazon

Amazon Games and Toys at Amazon

Start a family game night tradition, or have some friends over for unplugged fun now that a range of board games, card games and more are on sale at Amazon. Stock up on some old-time favorites like Monopoly and Sorry!, or opt for some new fan favorites like Cards Against Humanity. All games are currently three for the price of two, with a wide range of games on offer.

Kate Spade Surprise Sale

Kate Spade Kate Spade Surprise Sale

A new season calls for a new handbag, thanks to the deals at Kate Spade’s latest Surprise Sale. Right now select styles at the retailer are up to 75% off for a limited time, plus you can save on bundled bags and wallets or jewelry pairings with code MAKEITTWO. It’s the perfect opportunity to gift yourself a new look for the next time you step outside.

$100 Apple Gift Card + $10 Target Gift Card ($100, originally $110; target.com)

Saving to preorder the new iPhone 13? Target has a deal to help you get more for your money. Right now, when you buy a $100 Apple gift card at Target, the brand will automatically give you a $10 Target gift card at checkout that will be sent directly to your email. Put it toward groceries or cute new accessories — the choice is yours — all while getting the new Apple item you’ve had your eye on.

AeroGarden Harvest Indoor Garden ($109.99, originally $149.95; amazon.com)

AeroGarden

Who says you need a huge yard to start your own garden? With this deal on an Aerogarden Harvest Indoor Garden, you can get growing no matter what the weather’s like outside — and regardless of your outdoor space — for just $109.99. The ultra-popular Aerogarden also comes with an Heirloom Salad Seed Kit so you can start cultivating your new crops ASAP. Just be sure to shop soon, since Aerogardens often sell out quickly when they’re on sale and this deal only lasts for one day.

Birkenstock (starting at $77.99; woot.com)

Birkenstock Birkenstock

Birkenstock, a brand that’s renowned for comfort, has been a mainstay on the sandal scene for years, and now you can score your very own pair for less, thanks to this one-day sale at Woot!. A range of styles is marked down, with one pair as low as $77.99. Opt for the classic two-strap look, or go for a more modern thong — there are even a couple pairs of clogs up for grabs to take you through fall.

Roku Ultra ($69.00, originally $99.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Roku Ultra

Just in time for your fall TV binge-watching needs, our favorite streaming device, the Roku Ultra, is down to just $69.99 — that’s the lowest price we’ve seen in months. This 2020 version of the box is faster than its predecessor, thanks to a new quad-core processor, and it boasts Dolby Vision HDR support and improved Wi-Fi performance too. Plus, we trust the Roku Ultra to upscale content, delivering the best picture possible on your TV with zero lag time. Read more about why it’s our top streaming device pick here.

Roomba iRobot Roomba 692 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum ($269.99 with the code CNNRBTV, originally $499.99; dailysteals.com)

iRobot Roomba iRobot Roomba 692

Hands-off cleaners will appreciate this deal on a Roomba 692 robotic vacuum at Daily Steals. With its patented premium 3-Stage Cleaning System featuring multi-surface brushes, this powerful robo vac boasts powerful suction with the ability to rid your home of 99% of all allergens, pollen and particles.

This Roomba can be scheduled to clean your home via your smartphone and will learn your cleaning habits so it can offer you personalized schedules to match. This little guy can even sense when pollen count is high, and will suggest an additional clean to compensate. And this weekend, you can get it for under $270 when you use the Underscored-exclusive code CNNRBTV.

Cricut Explore Air 2 ($169, originally $249.99; amazon.com, target.com, walmart.com, cricut.com)

Cricut Cricut Explore Air 2

Crafters, rejoice! The cult-favorite Cricut Explore Air 2 cutting machine is back down to its lowest price ever of $169 when you get the mint colorway. This handy tool makes all your projects a breeze with the ability to cut more than 100 different types of materials, including vinyl, cardstock, faux leather, adhesive foils, specialty paper, poster board and more. Plus, it comes with a Cricut Premium Fine Point Blade and Housing, a Cricut 12-inch-by-12-inch Light Grip Adhesive Cutting Mat, a Cricut Black Fine Point Pen, access to Cricut’s design software Design Space and a two-week free trial of Cricut Access.

Ring Video Doorbell 3 ($171.99 with code CNNRING, originally $179.99; dailysteals.com)

Ring Ring Video Doorbell 3

Keep an eye on your front door with a Ring Video Doorbell 3 — the newer version of our pick for best video doorbell — from Daily Steals, available for as low as $171.99 when you use the Underscored-exclusive code CNNRING. These devices allow you to see who’s knocking via the Ring app, which provides a livestream, motion detection notifications, two-way communication and more.

Mountain Hardwear

Mountain Hardwear Mountain Hardwear

Ready for your next adventure? Mountain Hardwear is ready to provide you with all the gear you need with its current web specials and exclusives. Apparel made for camping, hiking and other outdoor excursions is now up to 65% off when you use the code MHWSEP65. Down jackets, pullovers and other cold-weather staples are included in the mix, so snag the essentials while you can.

Reebok

Reebok Reebok

Reebok’s latest sitewide sale is on now in time for a new season, which means markdowns on more than a thousand items. Use FAMILY to take 40% off full-price styles and 50% off markdowns, including a wide range of sneakers and tons of activewear and accessories. With this savings, you can afford to get after those fall fitness goals in style.

Cricut Maker ($245.99, originally $399; amazon.com)

Crafters, rejoice! A handy Cricut cutting machine is on sale now. The Cricut Maker is the ultimate arts and crafts tool, and right now it’s back down to the lowest price we’ve seen at $245.99. That’s right: Save $150 on the extremely versatile machine that can cut hundreds of different materials, making home craft projects like face masks or games for the kids a breeze.

