CNN —

Apple announced its newest iPhones this week: the iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. If you’re upgrading to the latest model, finding the perfect case to keep your new purchase not only protected but also stylish can be a daunting task. Well, fear not, because we’ve rounded up our top case picks for Apple’s latest release.

Ranging in price and design, these cases are perfect whether you’re looking for a bold and bright option or something simpler to show off the iPhone 13’s already sleek build. With picks from some of our most loved brands, like Casetify, Nomad and Incipio, these cases are sure to fit the bill.

Simple cases

The design and build of your iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 Pro speaks for itself, so pairing it with a simple case just makes sense. Whether you opt for a totally clear or single-toned case, these picks are durable and protective and keep functionality top of mind.

Gripmunk ($14.99; smartish.com)

Smartish Gripmunk

This simple case has rubberized sides to add extra grip so you’re less likely to drop your phone. It comes in a black or clear option, keeping it super simple and clean.

Wallet Slayer Vol. 1 ($19.99; smartish.com)

Smartish Wallet Slayer Vol. 1

Serving function but also fashion is this wallet case from Smartish. It’s available in three solid colors and three patterned options. It can hold three cards and cash, and it’s still super lightweight and durable.

Spigen Tough Armor Case ($16.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Spigen Tough Armor Case

This simple black case highlights the Apple logo on the back of your phone. It’s an affordable option that also comes with a reinforced kickstand to prop up your phone when you’re playing games or streaming your favorite shows.

Apple Silicone Case With MagSafe ($49; apple.com)

Apple Apple Silicone Case with MagSafe

Now available in eight different colors, this silicone option is a simple but functional choice. It’s MagSafe compatible and is soft to the touch. All of these add a nice pop of color to your phone while keeping it protected should accidents happen.

Apple Clear Case With MagSafe ($49; apple.com)

Apple Apple Clear Case with MagSafe

Apple’s clear case perfectly shows off your new iPhone and offers maximum MagSafe compatibility. Since the case is clear, you’ll see the MagSafe system on the back against your phone. It will protect your phone from scratches and drops.

Duo for iPhone 13 Pro ($29.99; incipio.com)

Incipio Duo for iPhone 13 Pro

With dual-layer technology, this case from Incipio is slim, protective and simple. It has drop protection for up to 12 feet and comes in six muted tones to keep your phone looking sleek.

Havana for iPhone 13 Pro ($29.99; zagg.com)

Zagg Havana for iPhone 13 Pro

The top and bottom corners of this case have been reinforced to add extra protection against drops up to 10 feet. The design itself is fairly minimalistic, but the black case will always be in style.

Totallee Clear iPhone 13 Pro Case ($39; amazon.com)

Amazon Totallee Clear iPhone 13 Pro Case

This is a slim and protective option for your new iPhone, with a rubbery finish to add extra grip to prevent drops from happening. If you’re not jazzed about the clear option it also comes in four solid colors.

Sport Case ($39.95; nomadgoods.com)

Nomad Goods Sport Case

While we love Nomad for its leather accessories, we’re excited to see a sport option in its lineup. The case comes in five different colors and has a grippy bumper for added hold. It’s also MagSafe compatible and features near-field communication (NFC) for easy information sharing.

Santa Cruz Snap for iPhone 13 Pro ($49.99; zagg.com)

Zagg Santa Cruz Snap for iPhone 13 Pro

Choose from black or blue with this clear MagSafe-compatible case. While the case itself is clear, the magnets for MagSafe are either white or blue, so depending on which iPhone 13 color you’ve chosen, it might blend in.

Pelican Voyager in Clear ($60; case-mate.com)

Case-Mate Pelican Voyager in Clear

This case has four layers of protection and provides drop protection for up to 18-foot drops. It’s an ultra-rugged option that also comes with a holster stand. The case itself is clear and will show off your phone’s finish while keeping it extra safe.

Bold Case With MagSafe ($40; getcasely.com)

Casely Bold Case with MagSafe

A two-toned option, this case is available in 19 different colorways. The back of the case is a solid tone, while the sides reveal a different hue. It’s Casely’s most protective case and will protect against drops up to 8 feet.

Grip for MagSafe for iPhone 13 Pro ($49.99; incipio.com)

Incipio Grip for MagSafe for iPhone 13 Pro

This no-frills case comes in both clear and black for a minimalistic design that will keep your phone safe from accidents and mishaps. It’s also designed for use with MagSafe accessories and protects your device from drops up to 14 feet.

Vancouver Snap for iPhone 13 Pro ($59.99; zagg.com)

Zagg Vancouver Snap for iPhone 13 Pro

With 13-foot drop protection and interior air channels designed to help keep your phone cool, the Vancouver Snap case was designed with gamers in mind. It’ll help keep your phone cool and has a contoured design to feel comfortable in your hands.

Pattern cases

Your phone case is a perfect opportunity to show off your personal style. Choose from these pattern cases to add a flair of color and fun to your phone while keeping it protected. A pattern case is a great way to stay trendy style-wise since you’re already up to date with the newest Apple phone.

Gripmunk With MagSafe ($24.99; smartish.com)

Smartish Gripmunk with MagSafe

With a pretty floral design, this case from Smartish has a durable construction with air pocket corners to absorb impact if you happen to drop your device. It also has extra-grippy sides, so you shouldn’t have to worry about drops.

Smiley Face Sticker Case ($30; getcasely.com)

Casely Smiley Face Sticker Case

Happy and fun, this case is covered in smiley faces in a range of colors. It’s MagSafe compatible and has raised edges to help protect your screen should you happen to drop your phone.

Design Series for iPhone 13 Pro ($34.99; incipio.com)

Incipio Design Series for iPhone 13 Pro

A slim but protective option, this pick from Incipio adds a blue and iridescent design to the back of your phone that’s light and airy. It protects from drops up to 10 feet and is coated with anti-scratch finishes to keep it looking clean.

Presidio Perfect-Clear With Glitter ($44.95; speckproducts.com)

Speck Presidio Perfect-Clear with Glitter

A clear case with glitter all over the back, Speck’s case is slim but offers dual-layer protection from drops. It also has a raised camera ring to keep your camera lenses protected if accidents happen.

Kate Spade Defensive Hardshell Case for iPhone 13 Pro ($49.99; incipio.com)

Incipio Kate Spade Defensive Hardshell case for iPhone 13 Pro

This case is sweet and simple; it’s clear with light pink-and-white flowers and pink sides for subtle color. It’s also protective for drops up to 12 feet.

Trippy by Oh So Graceful Case ($60; casetify.com)

Casetify Trippy by Oh So Graceful Case

This super-colorful case features a swirl of purple, pink, blue and yellow hues. Plus, you can customize the side colors of the case. The case is also part of the ReCasetify program, meaning it’s made from upcycled phone cases to help reduce plastic waste.

Custom Phone Case ($55; casetify.com)

Casetify Custom Phone Case

Create your perfect phone case with Casetify’s customizable options. Choose from a variety of fonts, case and text colors as well as layouts to add a personal flair to your phone.

Butterfly Case ($40; case-mate.com)

Case-Mate Butterfly Case

Bold and bright butterflies are paired with a clear case to give your new smartphone a chic and trendy look. It’ll add a nice burst of color while also showing off the sleek shades of the iPhone 13. It offers both scratch protection and drop protection for up to 10 feet.

Orange Stamped Case ($40; getcasely.com)

Casely Orange Stamped Case

This case is slim and won’t add any bulk to your phone and is still MagSafe compatible. The orange-and-white design is bright and cheery and adds a little pop of color.

Soap Bubble Case With MagSafe ($50; case-mate.com)

Case-Mate Soap Bubble Case (MagSafe)

With an iridescent shine, the Soap Bubble case from Case-Mate shows off your new phone’s design while adding a bit of fun. It’ll protect your phone from drops up to 10 feet.

Leather cases

Leather will always be in style and provide a professional and clean look to your phone. With picks from Apple, Nomad and Incipio, we’ve found cases ranging in colors and price.

LONLI Classic Leather Case ($26.91; amazon.com)

Amazon

While we haven’t gone hands-on with this LONLI leather case. It’s available in brown or black with a harder outer surface, and a microfiber lining on the inside complete with magnets for MagSafe.

Apple Leather Case With MagSafe ($59; apple.com)

Apple Apple Leather Case with MagSafe

We’re excited to see that Apple has extended its leather case color lineup. You can choose from five colors: Golden Brown, Sequoia Green, Deep Cherry, Midnight (a black option) or Wisteria (a nice light purple). Additionally, these support MagSafe out of the box for easy wireless charging.

Coach Leather Slim Wrap Case for iPhone 13 Mini ($59.99; incipio.com)

Incipio Coach Leather Slim Wrap Case for iPhone 13 Mini

Available in black and brown, this case offers a subtle Coach logo pattern all over. It’s compatible with wireless and MagSafe charging and has a soft interior lining to keep your new phone from getting scratched.

Modern Leather Case ($59.95; nomadgoods.com)

Nomad Goods Modern Leather Case

Nomad’s Horween leather case comes in three tones and offers up to 10-foot drop protection. Whether you opt for light brown, dark brown or black, the leather is meant to patina over time so it always looks good.

Modern Leather Folio Case ($79.95; nomadgoods.com)

Nomad Goods Modern Leather Folio Case

This leather option doubles as a wallet with three card slots and a slot for cash. It folds over to cover your screen when you’re not using your phone and is available in black or a rich dark brown.

Eco-friendly cases

These cases keep your phone protected while also protecting our environment. Options like these from Pela or Incipio are 100% compostable in the proper environments, so they’ll leave no plastic waste once your case is no longer in use.

Organicore for iPhone 13 Pro ($39.99; incipio.com)

Incipio Organicore for iPhone 13 Pro

A solid one-color design, the Organicore case offers up to 8-foot drop protection and is 100% compostable. Plus, with every Organicore case sold a tree is planted. It comes in three more muted tones for a nice touch of color that isn’t too bold.

Organicore Clear for iPhone 13 Pro ($44.99;