CNN —

If you’re a gardening enthusiast, you likely already have AeroGarden on your radar. The brand produces a variety of indoor gardening growers that make growing greens and veggies a lot easier without the use of soil. Typically, AeroGarden models can be a bit pricey, but today we’re seeing a very good price on the Harvest model at Amazon.

AeroGarden Harvest with Heirloom Salad Green Pods Kit ($89.99, originally $149.95; amazon.com)

AeroGarden AeroGarden Harvest

For one day only, you can snag the AeroGarden Harvest for $89.99, down from $149.95, and even cheaper than the promotion AeroGarden itself is running on its site. The ultra-compact mini garden uses the power of LED light to make plants grow more quickly, with only the need for water. Even though the Harvest is small, you can grow up to six different types of plants in this planter, which can grow up to five times faster than in a traditional soil planter.

The Harvest also features an easy-to-use control panel, with an automatic 15-hour preset for the LED light, offering just the right amount of light to keep your plants healthy. In addition to the grower itself, you’ll also get six heirloom salad green pods to start growing delicious greens you can enjoy this fall and beyond. The pods only take a few days to germinate, so you’ll be able to make yummy salads in no time.

Just be sure to take advantage of this 40% off deal while it’s ripe; it will only last through midnight or until sold out.

